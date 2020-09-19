Garcia (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out two over 1.1 innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Garcia got through the sixth inning without much trouble, but he allowed an RBI triple to Pavin Smith before throwing a wild pitch that allowed Smith to score. The Astros were unable to cover Garcia's damage, and he took his first major-league result and loss. The 23-year-old righty has a 2.53 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and eight strikeouts across 10.2 innings this year. Garcia had been used as a long reliever and a spot starter once each prior to a shorter appearance Friday.