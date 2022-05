Garcia gave up just two earned runs over 6.0 innings but took the loss Saturday as the Astros fell to the Blue Jays. He allowed five hits, struck out five batters and walked one.

Garcia contained every Toronto hitter except one, and the two solo shots he served up to former Astro George Springer wound up saddling him with his first loss of the season. He will attempt to bet back in the win column later next week against the Tigers.