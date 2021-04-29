Garcia (0-3) was stuck with the loss Thursday despite allowing just one run on three hits over five innings against the Mariners. He struck out six and did not issue a walk.

Other than the solo shot he allowed to Taylor Trammell in the third inning, Garcia was dominant, inducing 14 swinging strikes on just 73 pitches. The 0-3 record does not accurately reflect Garcia's performance so far this season; he now has a 2.70 ERA and 20:7 K:BB in 20 innings. Jake Odorizzi (forearm) is expected to miss an additional start or two, so Garcia figures to get another chance to make his case for a more permanent rotation spot.