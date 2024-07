Garcia (elbow) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Saturday will mark Garcia's first time throwing off a mound since July 4, as the Astros opted to pull him off his rehab assignment following a rough outing in Double-A. He will likely need to throw a few additional mound sessions past Saturday before returning to the minor leagues, at which point he'll require multiple rehab starts as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.