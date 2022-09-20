Garcia (13-8) earned the win over Tampa Bay on Monday, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Garcia tied a season high by issuing four free passes, but he surrendered only two hits to cancel out the lack of control. The right-hander completed five innings for the 15th straight outing and has thrown less than that only three times over 26 starts this season. Perhaps the only disappointment is that Garcia's wildness resulted in a moderately high pitch count that kept him from going six frames and notching a quality start, which has been a pattern for him of late -- he has only one quality start over his past five appearances. Nonetheless, he's 5-0 over that span while posting a 3.82 ERA and 30:13 K:BB across 33 innings.