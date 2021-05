Garcia (1-3) earned the win Saturday against the Rangers after allowing one run on five hits and two walks while fanning five across five innings.

Garcia has yet to pitch six complete innings this season and it's hard to trust him to be an innings-eating pitcher, but he has allowed just one run in three of his last five appearances. He owns a 4.20 ERA across 15 innings in three starts this month. His next start is scheduled for next week against the Athletics on the road.