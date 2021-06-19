Garcia allowed a run on seven hits and two walks over seven innings in Friday's win over the White Sox. He struck out eight and did not factor in the decision.

The only run to score on Garcia came on a first-inning single by Jose Abreu. He held the White Sox off the board the rest of the evening but had to escape multiple threats throughout the contest. The 24-year-old righty has now allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six starts, bringing his season ERA down to 2.82 through 70.1 innings. Garcia is projected to face the Tigers in Detroit next week.