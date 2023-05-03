Astros manager Dusty Baker told reporters after Tuesday's game that Garcia's MRI on his right elbow is undergoing further evaluation by doctors, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Baker told reporters that they expected to have more clarity on Garcia's status this weekend. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list with discomfort in his right elbow after leaving Sunday's start against the Phillies after throwing only eight pitches. Garcia is going to miss at least two weeks while recovering, but fantasy GMs will have a better idea on whether this is a long-term injury in the next couple of days.