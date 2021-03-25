Garcia allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five over four scoreless innings in Wednesday's spring game against Washington.

Garcia gave the Astros length on a day when starter Jake Odorizzi lasted just three outs. The highlight of his outing was an immaculate fifth inning, when he struck out the side on nine pitches. Garcia, a potential starter for Houston in 2020, had been slowed during spring training while spending time in quarantine related to COVID-19. With Odorizzi unlikely to be part of the rotation early in the season and Cristian Javier not yet stretched out, Garcia could be a rotation presence the first few weeks of April.