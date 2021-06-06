Garcia improved to 5-3 in Sunday's 6-3 win over Toronto after giving up one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings. Manager Dusty Baker said after the game that Garcia was pulled early from the contest due to an illness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. "You saw him coughing on the mound," Baker told reporters. "That's one reason why we took him out earlier than last time."

Though he apparently wasn't 100 percent healthy during the start, Garcia didn't show any signs of being under the weather based on his performance. He continued a remarkable run of good pitching, yielding his only run on a sacrifice fly while tying his season-high total in strikeouts en route to winning his fifth straight decision. Garcia's pitch count was only at 79 through six frames, but Baker elected not to take any chances with the young right-hander by letting him work deeper into the contest while he was ill. The ailment likely won't be anything that prevents Garcia from making his next turn through the rotation, which is set to come next weekend in Minnesota.