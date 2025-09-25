Manager Joe Espada said Wednesday that Garcia will undergo surgery on his right elbow and miss the 2026 season, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Garcia returned to a big-league mound this season for the first time in over two calendar years following May 2023 Tommy John surgery. He made just two starts before exiting his Sept. 9 outing against Toronto with elbow discomfort, and he will now have to wait at least another full season before getting the chance to pitch again. It remains unclear if his upcoming operation will be another Tommy John procedure.