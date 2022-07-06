Garcia (7-5) allowed five runs on eight hits and a walk with seven strikeouts in 6.1 innings, earning the win Tuesday over the Royals.

Garcia yielded a pair of home runs in the contest, making this the fourth time he's allowed multiple homers in a start this year. The five runs against also matched a season high. Despite the shaky pitching, he threw only 88 pitches (61 strikes), making this a fairly efficient start compared to the 101 pitches he threw in 5.1 innings versus the Yankees last week. Garcia saw his ERA tick up to 3.81 with a 1.09 WHIP and 87:22 K:BB across 82.2 innings overall. He's projected for a road start versus the Angels next week, which may be his final start of the first half if the Astros stick with a six-man rotation.