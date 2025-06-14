The Astros selected Guillorme's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Guillorme had spent the campaign with Triple-A Sugar Land until Saturday, posting a .248/.377/.317 slash line with two homers, 22 RBI and three stolen bases over 57 contests. The veteran utility man logged big-league time with three different teams last year after spending the first six years of his MLB career with the Mets. Guillorme's call-up was part of a flurry of Astros roster moves Saturday -- pitcher Spencer Arrighetti (thumb) was transferred to the 60-day IL, outfielder Jacob Melton (ankle) landed on the 10-day IL, utility man Shay Whitcomb was optioned to the minors and outfielder Cooper Hummel also had his contract selected from Triple-A.