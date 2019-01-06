Astros' Luis Santana: Sent to Houston

Santana was traded from the Mets to the Astros with outfielder Ross Adolph and catcher Scott Manea in exchange for infielder J.D. Davis and infielder Cody Bohanek on Sunday.

The 19-year-old infielder had a huge first season in the states, producing a .348/.446/.471 slash line in 242 plate appearances with rookie-level Kingsport. He also displayed a little power (17 extra-base hits) and speed (8-for-11 on stolen base attempts) during his time there. Santana is a ways away from the majors, but the Astros are getting a player who could be an offensive-minded second baseman at the major-league level sometime in the future.