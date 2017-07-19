Astros' Luke Gregerson: Picks up first save
Gregerson closed out the final 1.1 innings, striking out one to pick up his first save of the season in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Mariners.
Gregerson bailed out James Hoyt and Reymin Guduan in the eighth inning, stranding two runners when he struck out Nelson Cruz. He went on to pitch a perfect ninth inning to record the save. It's encouraging to see Gregerson being used in high-leverage situations again. Since his ERA inflated to 8.49 on May 4, Gregerson has a 1.75 ERA with 34 strikeouts over 25.2 innings.
More News
-
Astros' Luke Gregerson: Getting ERA back to respectability•
-
Astros' Luke Gregerson: Fans three in Tuesday's win•
-
Astros' Luke Gregerson: Takes loss Tuesday•
-
Astros' Luke Gregerson: Snares win in lackluster effort•
-
Astros' Luke Gregerson: Pitches scoreless low-leverage inning•
-
Astros' Luke Gregerson: Looking to rediscover sinker•
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....