Astros' Luke Gregerson: Returns to action Sunday

Gregerson (hand) allowed one run on one hit in one inning Sunday against the Angels.

Gregerson was hit on the hand by a liner Wednesday night, but the issue was never thought to be anything overly serious and he returned to action after getting a few days off to rest and recover. In his first game back, the reliever conceded a solo homer to Justin Upton in an otherwise clean inning. He'll continue to serve as a one of the Astros' setup men for Ken Giles down the stretch.