Astros' Luke Gregerson: X-rays come back clean
X-rays on Gregerson's left hand came back negative, Jake Kaplan of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Gregerson was hit on the hand by a comebacker in the eighth inning Wednesday night, and while he was able to stay in the game and strike out the next batter, the Astros sent him for some precautionary tests afterwards. Everything checked out, and manager A.J. Hinch said "he's fine" when asked about the reliever, so it doesn't sound like he'll miss much, if any, time at all.
