Astros' Martin Maldonado: Day off Friday
Maldonado isn't in the Astros' lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.
Maldonado holds just a .258 OPS in his last four games, so he will get a day off Friday. Yainer Diaz will take over behind the plate and bat eighth.
