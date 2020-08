Maldonado went 2-for-3 with two singles, a stolen base and a RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Maldonado's single in the fourth inning drove in Kyle Tucker to tie the game at two. The stolen base is a rarity -- Maldonado's third in 10 seasons. The catcher is performing slightly above his career numbers thus far in 2020, slashing .235/.381/.392.