Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Saturday
Maldonado isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers.
Maldonado drew two walks in four plate appearances Friday, but he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Dustin Garneau will take over as the catcher Saturday.
