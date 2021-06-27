site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Gets breather Sunday
Maldonado is not starting Sunday against the Tigers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Jason Castro will take over behind the dish as Maldonado rests his legs during the series finale.
