Maldonado (illness) will start at catcher and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Rangers.
As anticipated, Maldonado is ready to resume catching duties Monday after he was scratched in advance of Sunday's 9-1 win over the Angels due to a minor cold. In his return, Maldonado will form a battery with right-hander Hunter Brown, who is making his MLB debut.
More News
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Scratched with illness•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Retreats to bench Saturday•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Quiet in return to lineup•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Returns to Astros' lineup•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Idle for another game•
-
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Managing hand issue•