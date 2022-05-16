site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Heads to bench
RotoWire Staff
Maldonado will sit Monday against the Red Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado hits the bench after starting eight of Houston's last 10 games. He's hitting just .113/.200/.238 on the season. Jason Castro will take over behind the plate.
