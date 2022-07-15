Maldonado will hit the bench Friday against Oakland.
Maldonado is hitting just .167/.237/.324 on the year, but his 64 starts behind the plate rank third at the position. He'll sit here after starting eight of the last nine games, with Korey Lee set to catch for Jose Urquidy.
