Astros' Martin Maldonado: Heads to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maldonado is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Maldonado started the first two games of the year behind the plate, going 1-for-6 with a walk. Yainer Diaz will catch for Jose Urquidy on Saturday.
