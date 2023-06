Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Maldonado will give way behind the plate to Yainer Diaz for the second time in the series. Though the Astros laud Maldonado for his work as a game caller and pitch framer, his .577 OPS and career-worst 31.8 percent strikeout rate have made it difficult for fantasy players to wring much value from him.