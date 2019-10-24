Play

Maldonado went 1-for-1 with a solo home run Wednesday in a 12-3 loss to the Nationals in Game 2 of the World Series.

Maldonado entered the game in the top of the seventh after Kyle Tucker had pinch-hit for starting catcher Robinson Chirinos. He homered off Javy Guerra in the ninth to round out the scoring, his second extra-base hit and first home run of these playoffs. A trade-deadline acquisition from the Cubs, Maldonado hit just .202 for the Astros during the regular season but did pop six home runs in those 27 games.

