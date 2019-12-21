Play

Maldonado signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the Astros on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Maldonado made three stops in 2019, playing for the Cubs, Astros and Royals. He slashed .213/.293/.378 with 12 home runs and 27 RBI over 105 contests. Maldonado will bring a veteran presence behind the dish and is set to compete for playing time with Garrett Stubbs and Dustin Garneau.

