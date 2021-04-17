Maldonado (COVID-19 protocols) is unlikely to return during the Astros' current five-game road trip, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Maldonado was one of five Astros who landed on the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday. The team hasn't announced whether Maldonado has tested positive for the virus, but manager Dusty Baker said Friday that none of the five players are likely to return before the Astros return home Thursday. Jason Castro and Garrett Stubbs should continue to fill in behind the plate in Maldonado's absence.