Maldonado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Yainer Diaz will get the nod behind the plate while Maldonado rests after catching each of the last three contests. Despite going hitless during that three-game stretch to bring his batting average down to .172 for the season, Maldonado still appears to be the Astros' preferred backstop due mostly to his skills as a pitch framer and game caller.