Maldonado isn't starting the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado started the final two games ahead of the All-Star break and went 1-for-6 with a grand slam. Korey Lee is starting behind the plate and batting ninth during Thursday's matinee.
