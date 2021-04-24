Maldonado isn't starting Saturday's game against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado will get a breather after he went 1-for-10 with a double, one run and six strikeouts in the last four games. Jason Castro will start behind the plate Saturday, batting ninth.
