Maldonado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
Maldonado has .917 OPS with two home runs and seven RBI through eight games in August as he's maintained the starting role behind the plate despite the acquisition of Christian Vazquez at the trade deadline. However, Vazquez will enter the lineup Sunday and form a battery with Cristian Javier.
