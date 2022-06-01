site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maldonado is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Oakland.
Maldonado started the past two games and will receive Tuesday off. Jason Castro will take over behind the plate for the Astros.
