Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not in Tuesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maldonado is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Maldonado is 0-for-9 with three walks and two runs through his first three appearances of the season and will head to the bench Tuesday. Jason Castro will start behind the plate in his place.
