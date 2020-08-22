site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Saturday
Maldonado isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Padres.
Maldonado has seen the majority of the playing time at catcher, but he'll get a day off for the team's second game against the Padres. Dustin Garneau will start behind the plate Saturday.
