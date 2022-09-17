site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maldonado isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Athletics.
Maldonado went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a strikeout Friday and will retreat to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Christian Vazquez will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
