Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maldonado is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado started the past three games and will receive a day off after going 2-for-9 with a home run, a double and three RBI. Jason Castro will work behind the plate in Sunday's series finale.
