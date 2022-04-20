site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-martin-maldonado-not-starting-wednesday-818685 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Not starting Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maldonado isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Angels.
Maldonado will get a breather after he went 0-for-6 with a run, an RBI, a walk and a strikeout in his last two appearances. Jason Castro will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read