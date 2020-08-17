site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Maldonado is not starting Monday against the Rockies, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado has handled a very heavy workload behind the plate in Houston this season, as he's started 18 of the team's first 22 games. Dustin Garneau will be the catcher Monday.
