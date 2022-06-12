site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maldonado is not in Sunday's lineup against the Marlins.
Maldonado is hitting .259 with one home run and eight strikeouts in eight games this month. Jason Castro is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth.
