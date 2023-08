Maldonado went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-5 extra-inning loss to the Red Sox.

Maldonado is hitting .234 (11-for-47) in August, with four extra-base hits and eight RBI across 15 contests. That's a better average than his .180 mark for the year, and he's at a poor .568 OPS even with the improved power output of late. The veteran catcher has added 26 RBI, 25 runs scored, 10 homers and 10 doubles through 93 contests as the Astros' top backstop.