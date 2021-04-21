Maldonado and the Astros agreed Wednesday on a one-year, $5 million contract extension, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. According to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, the deal includes a $4 million team option or a $500,000 buyout for 2023, with option vesting to $5 million if Maldonado plays at least 90 games in 2022.

Though he only recently began the second season of the two-year, $7 million deal he signed in the 2019-20 offseason, Maldonado has made a strong enough of an impression as a game caller and defender behind the plate during his time in Houston for the club to give him some extra security. The 34-year-old has been less dependable on the offensive end -- he's gone 3-for-34 with 17 strikeouts to begin 2021 -- but the Astros are able to live with his shortcomings in that area if he can continue to coax good results out of the team's pitching staff.