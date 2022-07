Maldonado went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and one walk in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Royals.

Maldonado walked in his first plate appearance, double in his second and singled in each of his last two at-bats en route to his first three-hit game of the season. Across 61 appearances, the veteran catcher is slashing .160/.237/.310 with seven homers and 18 RBI.