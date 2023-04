Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Maldonado started behind the dish for both of the Astros' first two games of the series in Pittsburgh, so he's likely just getting some rest with Wednesday's series finale beginning at 12:35 p.m. ET. Yainer Diaz will catch for starting pitcher Jose Urquidy while Maldonado sits.