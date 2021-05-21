site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Receives breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Maldonado is out of the lineup Friday against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado started the past six games behind the plate and will receive a well-earned day off Friday. Jason Castro will catch for Houston as Tyler Ivey makes his major-league debut.
