site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: astros-martin-maldonado-receives-breather-sunday-817991 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Receives breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Maldonado is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against Seattle, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado started the past three games and will receive the day off for the series finale. Jason Castro will take over behind the plate Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read