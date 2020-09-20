site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Receives breather Sunday
Maldonado is not in the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.
Maldonado started the past 10 games and went 4-for-30 during that stretch, and he'll receive a day to reset Sunday. Dustin Garneau takes over behind the plate and will bat ninth for the Astros.
