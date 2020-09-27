site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Martin Maldonado: Remains on bench Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Maldonado is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Maldonado is on the bench for the second straight game as the Astros give him some extra rest heading into the playoffs. Dustin Garneau starts behind the plate Sunday, batting ninth.
