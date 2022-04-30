Maldonado isn't starting Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Maldonado started in the last two games and went 1-for-7 with a run, a walk and four strikeouts. Jason Castro will take over behind the dish and bat eighth.
